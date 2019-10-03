Sadiq Khan Says Some Critics Of His Work On Violent Crime Hold "Prejudices" Against Him

Sadiq Khan has accused his critics on violent crime of holding "prejudices" against him.

The Mayor of London received a call on his LBC phone-in from a listener who insisted he cared more about banning adverts on the tube featuring women in bikinis than on trying to stop knife crime.

Speaking on LBC, he said his critics shouldn't "try and score cheap political points on this serious issue".

Mayor Sadiq Khan was very punchy on Speak To Sadiq. Picture: LBC

Responding to caller Nick, he said: "Violent crime is a serious issue and I hope people don't bring their own prejudices against me when talking about a serious issue.

"Some of your listeners are bereaved families and they take this very seriously.

"I hope people won't try to score cheap political points on this issue."