Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC - Watch In Full

7 March 2019, 08:27 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 10:44

London is in the middle of a knife crime crisis - and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC to take your calls.

Mr Khan will join James O'Brien in the studio at 10am to answer any questions that you have for him.

The Mayor is in charge of the Met Poilce, so what is he doing to stop the number of youngsters being fatally stabbed?

Call 345 60 60 973 to place your call and watch it live from 10am right here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Politics

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Hot Topics

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

James O'Brien presses Sadiq Khan over knife crime

James O'Brien Tells Sadiq Khan: You Don't Sound Like You Care Enough About Knife Crime

2 hours ago

PM challenged to 'take ownership' of issues behind rise in knife crime

4 hours ago

Sophie Linden was grilled by Eddie Mair on Monday

Eddie Mair Grills Sadiq Khan's Deputy Over London Knife Crime Crisis

2 days ago