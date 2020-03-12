Speak to Sadiq: Mayor Sadiq Khan grilled by listeners: Watch NOW

12 March 2020, 08:48 | Updated: 12 March 2020, 10:04

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is live in the LBC studio to take questions from James O'Brien and LBC listeners - and you can watch it live.

The topic of coronavirus is sure to be front and centre of Londoners' minds - what is Mr Khan doing to protect them from the spread of the virus?

The Mayor's rival in the upcoming election, Rory Stewart, has called for all schools and large gatherings to be closed to combat Covid-19. Does he agree?

He'll be answering anything you want to ask him from 10am this morning. Call 0345 6060973 to place your question.

And come back here at 10am to watch it live.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Nick Ferrari spoke to Rory Stewart about the response to coronavirus

Rory Stewart labels Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan "irresponsible" over coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sadiq Khan on LBC

Sadiq Khan: Home Office must "properly go through" immigration cases amid deportation row

27 days ago

Sadiq Khan told LBC of his plans to stop the spread of coronavirus

Sadiq Khan: Stay calm and don't panic about coronavirus

27 days ago

LBC Latest

The UK death toll for coronavirus is slowly rising

Coronavirus UK death toll: How many people have died so far?

Celebrities with coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife test positive

Celebrities with coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19
An expert explains why hand gel made from vodka will not work

Coronavirus: Why you shouldn't make hand gel out of vodka or surgical spirit
Boris Johnson has unveiled his coronavirus battle plan

Coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? Will schools be closed?