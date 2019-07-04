Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Sadiq Khan Grilled By LBC Listeners - Watch In Full

4 July 2019, 08:27 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 10:40

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is live on LBC, being grilled by James O'Brien and the LBC listeners - and you can watch it live.

The man in charge of the capital will be answering questions on whatever you want to ask him - ranging from violent crime and the police to housing and transport.

He'll be answering whatever question you want to ask him - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

Watch the show live from 10am.

