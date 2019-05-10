Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Sadiq Khan Live On LBC: Watch In Full

10 May 2019, 08:58 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 10:41

Mayor Sadiq Khan is live in the LBC studio answering listeners' questions - and you can watch it live.

The Mayor of London will be speaking to James O'Brien after a month in which the capital was brought to a standstill by the Extinction Rebellion protests.

Knife crime is still high on the agenda, while the European elections are just two weeks away.

You can ask him whatever you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

And come back here at 10am to watch it live.

