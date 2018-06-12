Can Babies Get Hay Fever?

12 June 2018, 16:32

Hay fever
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Can a baby have hay fever?

Laurence, Derby

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Simon, Croydon

Qualification: Works as a Paediatric Registrar

Answer: Hay fever is one of the atopic illness, like asthma and eczema. The hay fever response is seen when our body produces an antibody to counter specific allergens. In the case of babies, they can inherit this response from their mother, where they release histamines as a response to things like pollen which then gives you an allergic reaction

Name: James O'Brien

Qualification: Heard the answer before

Answer: Yes they can have it and it can start from any age

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?