Can Babies Get Hay Fever?

Mystery Hour Question

Can a baby have hay fever?

Laurence, Derby

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Simon, Croydon

Qualification: Works as a Paediatric Registrar

Answer: Hay fever is one of the atopic illness, like asthma and eczema. The hay fever response is seen when our body produces an antibody to counter specific allergens. In the case of babies, they can inherit this response from their mother, where they release histamines as a response to things like pollen which then gives you an allergic reaction

Name: James O'Brien

Qualification: Heard the answer before

Answer: Yes they can have it and it can start from any age