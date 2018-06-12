Can Babies Get Hay Fever?
12 June 2018, 16:32
Can a baby have hay fever?
Laurence, Derby
Name: Simon, Croydon
Qualification: Works as a Paediatric Registrar
Answer: Hay fever is one of the atopic illness, like asthma and eczema. The hay fever response is seen when our body produces an antibody to counter specific allergens. In the case of babies, they can inherit this response from their mother, where they release histamines as a response to things like pollen which then gives you an allergic reaction
Name: James O'Brien
Qualification: Heard the answer before
Answer: Yes they can have it and it can start from any age