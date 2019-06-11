What's The Difference Between Running And Walking?

11 June 2019, 13:09 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 13:10

Runners in the London Marathon
Runners in the London Marathon. Picture: PA

What is the technical difference between running and walking? Where does speed walking fall?

Mystery Hour Question

What's the actual difference between running and walking?
Name: Anthony, East Finchley

Answer

When you walk, you always have at least one foot in contact with the ground at all times.

When you're running however, there's a brief moment called the "flight phase" when both of your feet are off the ground.

Name: Kieron, Kent
Qualification: UK Athletics Running Coach

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

A sinkhole in Southern Indiana

What Are Sinkholes - And Why Do They Happen?

Labour frontbench

Labour Tables Motion To Prevent Next Tory Leader Proroguing For No-Deal Brexit
The former Deputy Prime Minister now works for Facebook.

Nick Clegg: Chances Of No-Deal Brexit Have Been Accelerated Due To Tories
Nigel Farage takes your calls from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: 11th June 2019