What's The Difference Between Running And Walking?
11 June 2019, 13:09 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 13:10
What is the technical difference between running and walking? Where does speed walking fall?
Mystery Hour Question
Name: Anthony, East Finchley
Answer
When you walk, you always have at least one foot in contact with the ground at all times.
When you're running however, there's a brief moment called the "flight phase" when both of your feet are off the ground.
Name: Kieron, Kent
Qualification: UK Athletics Running Coach