What's The Difference Between Running And Walking?

Runners in the London Marathon. Picture: PA

What is the technical difference between running and walking? Where does speed walking fall?

What's the actual difference between running and walking?

Name: Anthony, East Finchley



When you walk, you always have at least one foot in contact with the ground at all times.



When you're running however, there's a brief moment called the "flight phase" when both of your feet are off the ground.



Name: Kieron, Kent

Qualification: UK Athletics Running Coach