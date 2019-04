Why Do We Cross Off Groups Of Five On A Tally Chart?

Question: Why do we cross off groups of five when we count on a tally chart?

Name: Jeremy, Wimbledon

Qualification: Maths Historian

Answer: It’s a way of counting on paper the same way we used to with our hands.

In around the 1850s, you would have a 'tally man' to assist you with whatever you were counting and he would prove he was correct by showing you the groups of five on his hands.