Is there a heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

The UK is set to enjoy summer with high temperatures this July. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The summer holidays are just around the corner leaving many people anticipating the next heatwave in London and the UK.

And it doesn't look like we'll be waiting for long as the Met Office has forecast much warmer temperatures and drier climates for most of July.

Following London and the South East's staggering temperatures in June, which saw temperatures rise as high as 35°C, the country can now get ready for what looks set to be a scorching summer.

It's also forecast that the warmer weather will be around for a while as water companies are already issuing warnings over usage to help the UK avoid a future hosepipe ban.

Showers instead of baths, full washing loads for the dishwasher and washing machine only and careful use of other water have been advised.

So is there a heatwave coming? And what actually is a heatwave? Here's the latest from the Met Office.

Beaches are set to be packed this weekend as temperatures rise. Picture: Getty

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

Temperatures in the UK have already begun to rise with London and parts of the South East enjoying temperatures of 23°C -26°C this week.

However, the Met Office has forecast a 10 day heatwave to arrive in mid July, with England's capital set to bask in the hottest temperatures.

They've said: "High pressure builds from the southwest on Friday, which will come to define this period. Southern and eastern parts can expect the best of any fine and dry weather, light winds, and very warm temperatures.

"Temperatures near or above average, to hot in the south."

Looking further into next week, from July 18th onwards, they've predicted "Higher pressure is likely to continue bringing generally fine and settled weather throughout the rest of July, which may extend more widely across the UK.

"Temperatures will be near or above normal, becoming warmer throughout July. We may see some very warm or hot temperatures, especially across the south."

London and the South East will enjoy the warmest temperatures. Picture: Getty

The rest of the UK won't be experiencing temperatures as high, with Manchester keeping at a moderate 21°C for this coming weekend compared to London's 27°C.

Edinburgh will be experiencing the same weather conditions as Manchester, where as Wales will also enjoy warmer weather of around 25°C.

If you're thinking of heading to the beach, Devon will be around 26°C with Brighton being 22°C.

What is the definition of a heatwave?

This is an extended period of hot weather, at least three consecutive days with temperatures matching or exceeding maximum predictions.