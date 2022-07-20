Passengers evacuated from 'sweltering' trains as UK temperatures hit record levels

Passengers stuck on a train outside Birmingham New Street station. Picture: Bhavini Mistry

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Passengers had to be evacuated from trains on the UK's rail network as temperatures reached record levels on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shows Birmingham New Street passengers leaving their train and walking alongside the railway to the platform after they became stuck due to damaged overhead cables.

One person posted on social media: "Stuck in tunnel outside New Street for almost 20 minutes in sweltering heat.

READ MORE: Tears and devastation as scores of homes destroyed in heatwave as UK braces for storms

READ MORE: Met Office warns of extreme heatwave every three years after UK burns in 40C heat

"Promised 8mins to evacuation. All calm but we're melting!!!"

Three trains in total were evacuated. All services in and out of the station were suspended.

Stuck in tunnel outside New Street for almost 20 minutes in sweltering heat. Promised 8mins to evacuation. All calm but we’re melting!!! @WestMidRailway #dontpanic #traingettinghotter pic.twitter.com/UOPyRXX6h3 — Bhavini Mistry (@bhav31) July 19, 2022

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson apologised, adding: "Evacuating passengers to stations via the track is a last resort which can only be carried out once the railway has been made safe."

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services across the country.

Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat.

Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks and signalling systems.

National Rail has told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It said on its website: "A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

"Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel."