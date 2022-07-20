Heatwave leaves devastation for many with fresh weather warning issued for Wednesday

20 July 2022, 00:14 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 00:23

Fires broke out across the UK after unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday - and there is more extreme weather set to hit on Wednesday
Fires broke out across the UK after unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday - and there is more extreme weather set to hit on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/London Fire Brigade/Met Office

By Daisy Stephens

A sweltering heatwave has left devastation in its wake after houses, vehicles and grassland across the UK ignited in record-breaking temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A fire in Kenton, north west London, completely destroyed a disused church hall, a car wash, two houses and nine vehicles.

A blaze in Wennington in the east of the capital, described as "absolute hell" by a firefighter, destroyed at least one property with many others badly damaged.

Further north, a row of houses in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was gutted by fire.

Barnsley Councillor Kevin Osborne said on Twitter he thought six houses had been involved in the incident as he posted dramatic footage of one home being devastated by the blaze.

Read more: 'I just hope our house is still there': Devastating fires break out as UK endures 40C heat

Read more: Met Office warns of 40C heatwave every three years after UK burns in 40C heat

There were also a number of fires on open grassland, including a 15-hectare blaze in Uxbridge that sent smoke above the M25 motorway, a fire in Dagenham that hospitalised two people and a fire on a farm in Blidworth, Nottinghamshire, that required 15 fire crews and the evacuation of local residents.

Smoke rising from fires being fought by fire services in Wennington
Smoke rising from fires being fought by fire services in Wennington. Picture: Getty

In total there were more than 19 major fires in London alone, with more burning up and down the country.

A number of fire services including in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Hertfordshire and London declared major incidents as they struggled to cope with the surge in demand.

More extreme weather is expected on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms between 1pm and 9pm in London, the south east and parts of the midlands.

The full extent of the damage in Wennington is not yet known
The full extent of the damage in Wennington is not yet known. Picture: Getty

Janet Hickey, 70, who has terminal pancreatic cancer, had to leave her cancer drugs behind in her Wennington home as she evacuated.

"I've got all my cancer drugs in the fridge," she said.

Mrs Hickey fought tears as she spoke about how she had built up her garden for five decades.

"We've been living there 50 years," she said.

"I'm terminally ill so it's not great to lose all that. I'm also an artist and all my paintings are there."

Patrick Hickey, 71, her husband, said: "We had to leave everything.

"We're hoping against hope that our house is still there."

The two-day heatwave, which saw temperatures peak at 40.3C on Tuesday - a new temperature record for the UK - also left transport in chaos.

Roads and runways melted in the sweltering heat, and a number of train services ground to a halt.

Network Rail confirmed on Tuesday morning that track temperatures had reached as 62C, after air temperatures were already in the 30s by the morning rush hour.

Read more: Thunder and flood warnings after fires rage through homes in Britain's record 40C heat

Read more: Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told LBC on Tuesday that the UK's infrastructure is simply "not build to stand" the temperatures.

"Put simply our rail infrastructure, or transport infrastructure in fact the country's infrastructure is not built to stand 40 degree heat," he told Nick Ferrari.

"Because we haven't seen it before and we clearly are going to need to make sure that that kind of with standard of infrastructure is put in for the future because we're going to see more of this happening by all accounts."

As well as travel chaos and raging wildfires, the heatwave also caused the closure of schools and attractions and the cancellation of events.

It has also led to the deaths of at least 13 people in open water as Brits struggled to keep cool as the temperatures continued to climb.

At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the youngest confirmed as 13-year-old Robert Hattersley, who got into difficulties in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland on Sunday.

Some people, including in Wennington, had their homes completely destroyed
Some people, including in Wennington, had their homes completely destroyed. Picture: Getty

A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in west London, and two 16-year-old boys have died in incidents since Saturday.

One has been named as Sean Norbert Anyanwu, who died in Bray Lake near Maidenhead, Berkshire, on Monday.

Matt Croxall, senior head of membership and field operations at the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK, warned that the start of the school holidays could result in more young people dying in the water.

The organisation encourages people to swim at supervised sites, and if that is not possible, to enter the water gradually to avoid cold water shock.

The UK's record-breaking weather on Monday and Tuesday has been linked to climate change.

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher, said 40C should be "virtually impossible" in the UK but global warming has "made these extreme temperatures possible".

"In some ways, of course, 40C is an arbitrary figure because we see the impacts of heatwaves at lower temperatures, but for me it's a real reminder that the climate has changed and it will continue to change," he said.

Read more: Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

Read more: Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate.

"But climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we're actually seeing that possibility now."

He said he was not "expecting to see [temperatures of 40C in the UK] in his career", adding it is "a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The EuroMillions winner is now richer than Adele

Lucky winner richer than Adele after scooping record £195m EuroMillions jackpot

The UK experienced an unprecedented heatwave on Monday and Tuesday

Met Office warns of extreme heatwave every three years after UK burns in 40C heat

Thunder warnings have been issued

Thunder and flood warnings after fires rage through homes in Britain's record 40C heat

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr

Tory leadership race is 'dirtiest ever' claims David Davis

Pay offers for police officers, teachers and NHS staff have been branded insufficient and Royal Mail workers have voted to strike

Unions reject pay rises for NHS staff, teachers and police as posties vote to strike

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the Conservative Party leadership race

Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the Tory leadership race leaving Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss

A firefighter battles a blaze near Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France

Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated

A swimmer is missing at sea after entering the water near Clacton Pier

Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises

Aden Pearson died after being hit by his brother, who drove drunk to look for him

Drink-driver who went to check his brother was safe accidentally hit him and killed him

Prince Harry warns of 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Prince Harry blasts Roe v Wade ruling as 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Tobias Ellwood tweeted yesterday that he was in Moldova

Tobias Ellwood MP stripped of Tory party whip after abstaining in confidence vote

Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather

Several fires broke out as record temperatures were reached

Heatwave as it happened: Fires rage as UK passes 40C for the first time ever

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out

Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Zelenskyy suspends 28 officials from Ukraine's security service

Zelenskyy suspends 28 'collaborators and traitors' from Ukraine's security service

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Mayan Train Archaeology

Train plan ‘endangers some of Mexico’s oldest pre-historic sites’
Belgium EU Albania North Macedonia

EU starts membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

Israel Lebanon

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Iran Russia Turkey

Vladimir Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran and Turkey
Texas School Shooting Aid

Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs, says report
Russia Ukraine War

Russian cruise missiles strike villages around Ukraine’s port city of Odesa
South Africa Teens Nightclub Deaths

Methanol found in blood of teenagers who died in South African tavern
France Wildfires

Man held as police probe raging wildfires in France

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London

Greek Church writes to archbishop who baptised children of same-sex celebrities
Vatican Pope

Vatican imposes new investment policy amid financial scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London