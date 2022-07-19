Met Office warns of 40C heatwave every three years after UK burns in 40C heat

19 July 2022, 22:27

The UK experienced an unprecedented heatwave on Monday and Tuesday
The UK experienced an unprecedented heatwave on Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The Met Office has warned that the UK could see an extreme heatwave every three years, after record-breaking temperatures caused wildfires and travel chaos across the nation on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher, said he was not "expecting to see [temperatures of 40C in the UK] in his career", adding it is "a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change".

"If we continue under a high-emission scenario, we could see temperatures like this every three years," he said.

Read more: 'I just hope our house is still there': Devastating fires break out as UK endures 40C heat

Read more: Thunder and flood warnings after fires rage through homes in Britain's record 40C heat

"We're already committed to a level of warming and these extremes will get more extreme in the future.

"The only way that we can stabilise the climate is by achieving net zero, and of course the UK has made some great strides in that direction already.

"But we want to stabilise the climate at a safe level and that means reaching net zero soon."

The UK has sweltered in a two-day heatwave, with Tuesday provisionally being recorded as the hottest day ever after Coningsby in Lincolnshire reached 40.3C.

Prof Belcher said the weather was evidence of the climate crisis, saying such temperatures were "virtually impossible" without being driven by a changing climate.

"In some ways, of course, 40C is an arbitrary figure because we see the impacts of heatwaves at lower temperatures, but for me it's a real reminder that the climate has changed and it will continue to change," he said,.

Read more: Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

Read more: Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate.

"But climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we're actually seeing that possibility now."

The extreme weather experienced on Monday, and especially Tuesday, caused chaos up and down the UK.

At least 18 fires raged in London, including an enormous one in Wennington that left at least one home completely destroyed, and another in Kenton that completely gutted a disused church hall, a car wash, two properties and nine vehicles.

Major incidents were declared by fire crews in placed such as Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Hertfordshire and London as services struggled to cope with surging demand.

Read more: Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated

Read more: Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

At least 13 people are confirmed to have died in open water in an effort to cool down in the scorching temperatures - including four people under the age of 17.

The hot weather also caused transport chaos, with rail networks closed and roads and runways melting in the extreme heat.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thunder warnings have been issued

Thunder and flood warnings after fires rage through homes in Britain's record 40C heat

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr

Tory leadership race is 'dirtiest ever' claims David Davis

Pay offers for police officers, teachers and NHS staff have been branded insufficient and Royal Mail workers have voted to strike

Unions reject pay rises for NHS staff, teachers and police as posties vote to strike

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the Conservative Party leadership race

Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the Tory leadership race leaving Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss

A firefighter battles a blaze near Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France

Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated

A swimmer is missing at sea after entering the water near Clacton Pier

Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises

Aden Pearson died after being hit by his brother, who drove drunk to look for him

Drink-driver who went to check his brother was safe accidentally hit him and killed him

Prince Harry warns of 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Prince Harry blasts Roe v Wade ruling as 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Tobias Ellwood tweeted yesterday that he was in Moldova

Tobias Ellwood MP stripped of Tory party whip after abstaining in confidence vote

Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather

Several fires broke out as record temperatures were reached

Heatwave as it happened: Fires rage as UK passes 40C for the first time ever

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out

Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Zelenskyy suspends 28 officials from Ukraine's security service

Zelenskyy suspends 28 'collaborators and traitors' from Ukraine's security service

Devastating fires have broken out across Britain

'I just hope our house is still there': Devastating fires break out as UK endures 40C heat

Headers could be completely banned for children under 12 after the FA announced a trial of the rule

Football Association to trial heading ban for under-12s amid brain injury fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Mayan Train Archaeology

Train plan ‘endangers some of Mexico’s oldest pre-historic sites’
Belgium EU Albania North Macedonia

EU starts membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

Israel Lebanon

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Iran Russia Turkey

Vladimir Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran and Turkey
Texas School Shooting Aid

Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs, says report
Russia Ukraine War

Russian cruise missiles strike villages around Ukraine’s port city of Odesa
South Africa Teens Nightclub Deaths

Methanol found in blood of teenagers who died in South African tavern
France Wildfires

Man held as police probe raging wildfires in France

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London

Greek Church writes to archbishop who baptised children of same-sex celebrities
Vatican Pope

Vatican imposes new investment policy amid financial scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London