Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

A swimmer is missing at sea after entering the water near Clacton Pier. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A swimmer is missing at sea and five others have been pulled from the water close to Clacton Pier in Essex.

Multiple deaths have been recorded owing to the extreme weather conditions as people take to unsafe bodies of water to swim.

Record breaking temperatures over 40C have been recorded, making today the hottest day in British history as the nation battles through the heatwave.

Emergency services were called to Clacton Pier and a major search and rescue is underway to find a missing man after six people got into difficulty off the coast.

Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, said currents "dragged" a group towards the pier.

Staff threw lifebelt rings over the side to help some of those in trouble, he said.

He said: "Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty.

"My understanding is one person was missing.

"The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn't see and were saying, 'There's one missing'.

"As far as I know, that person's still missing. They've had the helicopter up."

Mr Brown said it was "difficult to tell their ages" but he believed some were in their late teens and early 20s and fully clothed.

Essex Police said: "We're on the scene assisting emergency services colleagues with a serious and ongoing incident close to Clacton Pier.

"There is a significant emergency services presence in the area while the incident is being dealt with. We'll provide an update as soon as we practically can."

The Coastguard said it was responding to "a report of multiple people in the water".

A spokesman said: "HM Coastguard is currently responding to an incident at Clacton Pier following a report of multiple people in the water.

"Clacton beach patrol, the RNLI lifeboat from Clacton and Coastguard rescue teams from Clacton, Walton and Holbrook have been sent to help, as well as the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Lydd.

"Essex Police, Essex Fire Service and Essex Ambulance Service are also attending.

"Five people have been rescued, with the search still ongoing for a sixth man."