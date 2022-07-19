Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Heatwave LIVE: UK set for hottest day ever recorded
19 July 2022, 08:16 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 09:48
Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to surge past 40C amid growing travel chaos.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC this morning that the UK's rail infrastructure isn't designed to cope with the unprecedented temperatures.
Read more: Travel chaos, school closures and fires as 'hottest day ever' set to cripple UK
Follow all the latest developments in our live blog below:
