Live

Heatwave LIVE: UK set for hottest day ever recorded

19 July 2022, 08:16 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 09:48

Today is expected to be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK
Today is expected to be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK. Picture: Getty

Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to surge past 40C amid growing travel chaos.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC this morning that the UK's rail infrastructure isn't designed to cope with the unprecedented temperatures.

Read more: Travel chaos, school closures and fires as 'hottest day ever' set to cripple UK

Follow all the latest developments in our live blog below:

Happening Now

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out

Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Zelenskyy suspends 28 officials from Ukraine's security service

Zelenskyy suspends 28 'collaborators and traitors' from Ukraine's security service

The UK is set to be crippled by even hotter weather after a sweltering day on Monday

UK swelters in hottest night ever as country braces for '42C' hottest day in history

Headers could be completely banned for children under 12 after the FA announced a trial of the rule

Football Association to trial heading ban for under-12s amid brain injury fears

Nigel Malt crushed his daughter with his car

Dad who ran over daughter, 19, twice when 'consumed with anger' convicted of murder

Dogs should not be left in hot cars on warm days

What should I do if I see a dog shut in a hot car?

Police were alerted at 4:43pm that the teenager had gone missing after entering the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton (pictured)

Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat eliminated from the Tory leadership race as Rishi remains in lead

Boris Johnson's government has won a confidence vote after a long debate

Boris Johnson's government wins confidence vote after five-hour debate

Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove today told LBC he will "serve in any government of any Conservative leader".

'I'll serve under any Conservative leader', Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove says

Tory leadership race has descended into frantic and devious haggling, says Andrew Marr

Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

Prince Harry today invoked Princess Diana as he paid tribute to Nelson Mandela during a keynote speech at the United Nations.

Prince Harry invokes Princess Diana in UN speech marking Nelson Mandela Day

s

British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Travel chaos erupted across Britain

Heatwave triggers travel chaos as Luton Airport runway melts and trains cancelled

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s acting leader to face two rivals in vote for president
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese authorities apologise for breaking into homes to look for Covid contacts
Fatal Grizzly Attack

California woman killed in rare predatory attack by bear, report finds
Hawaii Big Waves

Towering waves crash into homes and weddings in Hawaii

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration
US Ukraine

Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

France Wildfires

France and Spain fight wildfires as Europe swelters

Italian premier Mario Draghi

Europe’s leaders ramp up efforts to secure energy deals to sidestep Russia
Police outside Tops supermarket

Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges
Passengers take photos of a wildfire from a train in Zamora, Spain

Passengers in Spain get a fright as train stops in wildfire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London