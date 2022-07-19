Live

Heatwave LIVE: UK set for hottest day ever recorded

Today is expected to be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK. Picture: Getty

Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to surge past 40C amid growing travel chaos.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC this morning that the UK's rail infrastructure isn't designed to cope with the unprecedented temperatures.

Read more: Travel chaos, school closures and fires as 'hottest day ever' set to cripple UK

Follow all the latest developments in our live blog below: