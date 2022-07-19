Travel chaos, school closures and fires as 'hottest day ever' set to cripple UK

The UK is set to be crippled by even hotter weather after a sweltering day on Monday. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Daisy Stephens

Britons are set to swelter in the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40C amid growing travel chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued its first ever red alert for extreme weather for Monday and Tuesday.

After the UK saw fires, travel chaos and school closures on Monday, some areas could see even hotter weather on Tuesday - meaning some places could see the highest temperatures ever.

After a high of 38.1C on Monday, temperatures of around 40C could cripple transport networks for a second day running on Tuesday.

Read more: Heatwave triggers travel chaos as Luton Airport runway melts and trains cancelled

Read more: What should I do if I see a dog shut in a hot car?

Network Rail has already announced that the East Coast Main Line will be closed on Tuesday from midday to 8pm, when the hottest temperatures are expected.

It means there will be no services between London King's Cross and York and Leeds, and passengers are being advised not to travel on Tuesday at all.

Thameslink has also announced a reduced service, with no trains running on the Midland Main Line between Bedford and London Blackfriars on Tuesday.

Merseyrail has also announced a reduced service, saying the high temperatures were causing "a number of heat related problems" to track and equipment.

🚧 The East Coast Main Line will be closed on Tuesday 19 July from 12:00 to 20:00 for your safety.



❌ No services will run between London King's Cross and York and Leeds.



⚠️ We are warning you not to travel this Tuesday:



➡️ https://t.co/SbbG1U8QRU#heatwave #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/TX1bpxaiDy — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 18, 2022

A number of schools are also set to remain shut on Tuesday amid fears the buildings were not built to withstand the sweltering temperatures.

Monday saw fires breaking out across the country, including a two-acre grass fire on Woolwich Common and another large blaze at Cranford Park in Hayes.

Firefighters have brought two large grass fires during day one of the #heatwave under control. Grassland at Cranford Park in #Hayes & #Woolwich Common we’re damaged by fire. Spare a thought for fire crews working hard in hot temperatures. pic.twitter.com/wVO5hvp80n — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 18, 2022

High temperatures also forced the closure of Luton Airport after a "surface defect" was found on the runway, with flights diverted to Stansted Airport instead.

RAF Brize Norton, one of the military's main airports, also closed after part of the runway melted.

Read more: Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Read more: Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

The UK's railway networks also suffered in the heat.

Network Rail said hot weather affected the rails, overhead power lines and the ground the track sits on.

On the roads it was no better, with the AA issuing a stark warning that tarmac could melt and tyres may burst.

A tanker also burst into flames on the M26, with the fire spreading to the grass verges forcing the motorway to shutter between Junctions 4 and 5.

A number of schools were also closed on Monday as a result of the weather.

At least 53 schools in Buckinghamshire closed and reverted to remote learning.

Schools in Birmingham, Cheshire and London also announced they were closing for health and safety reasons.

Read more: Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Read more: Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

A number of events were also cancelled on Monday, including a railway event organised by Leicester City Council, and attractions such as Chester Zoo were shut up.

In total, eight people are confirmed to have died so far as a result of the heat, including a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in the Thames in Richmond.

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

Emergency services have also urged people to be cautious when cooling off in water.