Schools and tourist attractions shut as Britain soars to '43C hottest day ever'

Thousands of people on the beach in Margate, Kent yesterday. People are being advised to stay at home today. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

Teachers are shutting schools amid warnings that Britain’s scorching temperatures could hit 43C.

Children across Britain have the opportunity to stay at home amid fears for their health in schools that were never meant to deal with such sweltering heat.

It comes after eight people were confirmed to have died during the heatwave. A 16-year-old boy was found dead after getting into difficult at Bray Lake near Maidenhead in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police found a body just after 1.30pm after being called out just under two hours earlier. Superintendent Michael Greenwood described it as an "absolute tragedy".

53 schools in Buckinghamshire have closed and reverted to remote learning. Braidwood School in Birmingham has announced it will remain closed until Wednesday because of the heat.

Meanwhile, Dr Challonher’s High School in Buckinghamshire told parents on Friday that they were closing for health and safety reasons.

And headteachers at Hartford Manor Primary in Cheshire, told the BBC they would scrap uniform policy on Monday and Tuesday to help keep children cool.

One college in Bromley, London, told parents they have "taken the unprecedented decision to close the school and ask students and staff to work remotely".

Frustrated travellers reported delays in the morning - with several London Underground lines experiencing severe delays while some hospitals have cancelled appointments and schools closed.

Water companies warned urgent action is needed to conserve supplies in parts of the UK.

And emergency services have asked people to be cautious when cooling off after the death toll from the heatwave rose to seven including three people who drowned.

Leicester City Council confirmed a museum railway event had been cancelled due to the heat, as well as a beach and funfair event. Athletics facilities were closed and council meetings called off.

Tropical World at Roundhay Park in Leeds, a butterfly house, zoo and exotic plant collection, closed to the public so that staff could look after the animals in the heat.

A raft of warnings about the weather have been issued by officials. Picture: Getty

Chester Zoo, the popular wildlife destination in the North West, has also shut for two days because of the heat.

And the London cable car service has been suspended "due to extreme weather conditions".

Disruption broke out in one of the military's main airports, with RAF Brize Norton's runway out of action after it melted.

Earlier the Met Office has issued its first ever red alert for extreme weather for Monday and Tuesday, with London expected to reach temperatures upwards of 40C.

In the capital, there was no service on the Hammersmith and City line, the Overground was suspended between Romford and Upminster and Willesden Junction and Richmond, and the Metropolitan line suspended between Baker Street and Aldgate, all due to heat related speed restrictions.

The Met Office issued its first ever red alert for extreme weather for Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

There are severe delays across the Bakerloo, Central, District, Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, and minor delays on the Elizabeth line.

More than a dozen train companies are urging Brits not to travel as the red extreme heat warning comes into force, while schools up and down the country have taken the decision to close.

Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm on Tuesday for all locations between London King's Cross and York and Leeds, with passengers warned not to travel.

Meanwhile, motorists have been warned they could find themselves halted by melting roads.

Heatwave school closures:

Lincolnshire

St Christopher's School

Thomas Middlecott Academy

Nottinghamshire

Bluecoat Wollaton Academy

Bluecoat Aspley Academy

Bluecoat Beechdale Academy

Bluecoat Primary Academy

Bluecoat Trent Academy

Bluecoat Sixth Form

Nottingham Emmanuel School

Long Eaton School

Lees Brook Community School

Alvaston Moor Academy

Sheffield

Grenoside Community Primary School

South Yorkshire

The Forest Academy Oakhill Primary Academy

Surrey

Winston Churchill School

West Yorkshire

Co-Op Academy Southfield

Met Office chief executive Penny Endersby warned of “absolutely unprecedented” conditions, with a national emergency having also been declared by the UK Health Security Agency ahead of the heatwave.

The hottest temperature currently recorded in the UK is 38.7C, at Cambridge Botanic Gardens on July 25, 2019. Before that, it was 38.5C, in Faversham, Kent in 2003.

Kit Malthouse, who chaired a Cobra meeting on the heatwave, told LBC on Monday morning: "We are urging people to be sensible… and keep as cool as they possibly can, and keep a look out for young children and elderly vulnerable people.

"We are asking people to be aware there’s likely to be disruption on the transport network.

"Given there is likely to be significant disruption… if they are able to and it works for them they should think about working from home."

He said Europe's rail network was better equipped to deal with the extreme heat.

"We’ve never had it here in this country and we just need to see how the system operates.

"Their systems are built to deal with that kind of temperature. There are tolerances built into equipment when it's put in place.

"The system may well cope."

He said the UK's "fast trains put heavy pressure on the rails" and suggested trains in places like Italy might not run quite so fast on the tracks.

A total of 21 rail operators - ranging from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to the Transpennine Express and Southern - said they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network. Cancellations are also in place.

Those who have to travel are being encouraged to check their journeys on the National Rail website before setting off and taking water with them to stay hydrated.

More than a dozen train companies are urging Brits not to travel. Picture: Alamy

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail said: "Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast.

"The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed for, and safety must come first."

Similar advice has been issued for those travelling on the Tube, with commuters reminded to stay hydrated.

Transport for London tweeted: "Only travel if essential due to very high temperatures being forecast."

The AA also issued a stark warning, saying roads could melt and tyres may burst.

Edmund King, AA president, added that the extreme temperatures could be dangerous if motorists break down or get stuck in congestion.

"Ensure you have enough fuel or electric charge to keep your air-conditioning running," he said.

"The heatwave could cause considerable problems for many older vehicles without air-conditioning or recent servicing, with both the car and occupants over-heating. Driving outside the hottest part of the day is advisable.

"Carry plenty of water - at least one litre per person travelling.

"Keeping yourself and other occupants hydrated can help lower body temperatures in hot weather. If the worst should happen, you can keep yourself and those with you topped up with cool water while waiting for help to arrive."

The record breaking heat will surpass that of popular holiday destinations such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Greece and the Sahara.

The Midlands was forecast to see highs of 37C, East Anglia with 36C and the North West and North East with 33C.

In preparation for the soaring temperatures, two emergency Cobra meetings were held over the weekend - the PM being notably absent.

Brits were later urged to take three steps to ensure they can stay safe in the challenging conditions: Drink plenty of water, seek shade and cover up.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have also been put in place for Monday and Tuesday.

It comes after the chairman of the NHS Confederation said hospitals were going to be "really, really pushed" over the next few days.

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

Emergency services have also urged people to be cautious when cooling off after the body of a boy was recovered in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday morning.