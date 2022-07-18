What is the highest UK temperature on record?

UK heatwave: England temperatures are set to break records. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Extreme heat and weather warnings have been issued across England, specifically London and the South East, as they brace for record breaking temperatures.

The Met Office has issued their first ever red alert for extreme weather as temperatures across England are set to soar with highs of 40°C expected.

London and the South East in particular are likely to see all-time highs with forecasters giving warnings of 41°C.

Met Office chief executive Penny Endersby warned of “absolutely unprecedented” conditions, with a national emergency having also been declared by the UK Health Security Agency ahead of the heatwave.

It's predicted Monday and Tuesday's soaring temperatures will break all standing weather records - but what is the highest UK temperature on record at the moment?

London and the South East are expected to endure the warmest temperatures. Picture: Alamy

What is the hottest temperature recorded in the UK?

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK to date is 38.7°C which was taken in Cambridge in 2019.

The weather peaked on July 25, at the Botanic Gardens.

Prior to that, the hottest temperature on record was 38.5°C, in Faversham, Kent, which was noted on August 10, 2003.

Talking about the current heatwave forecast, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: "From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35°C in the southeast."

What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in the world?

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the hottest ever day on record was an incredible 56.7°C.

This was recorded on July 10 1913 at Death Valley, California in the United States.

When did weather records begin?

As people begin looking into the hottest ever temperatures in the UK and worldwide, a big factor people are considering is when weather data first began to be collected.

So what does 'since records began' really mean when experts refer to the hottest and coldest days? The Met Office officially began doing widespread observations from 1910.

Anything recorded prior to this date are limited to small areas or not as standardised as the records we see today.