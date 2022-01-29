Breaking News

Woman killed and thousands of homes without power as Storm Malik batters UK

Storm Malik has caused disruption across the north of the UK. Picture: Alamy/ Adrian Jackson

By Sophie Barnett

A 60-year-old woman has been killed by a falling tree in Scotland, as Storm Malik batters northern parts of the UK with wind speeds of over 100mph.

Officers from Police Scotland were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday, where a 60-year-old woman was killed by an uprooted tree.

The tragedy comes as gale force winds of over 100mph were reported in parts of Scotland, with widespread disruption to travel and power supplies.

Meanwhile, it's understood 36,000 households are without power in Northumberland and County Durham.

Public transport has also been affected, with train operator Cross Country suspending running services between Newcastle and Edinburgh because of blocked lines.

Meteorologist for the Scottish broadcaster STV Sean Batty tweeted: "Had an extreme gust of 147mph recorded on the Cairngorm summit an hour ago.

"This is an incredible strength, but still a way off from the record of 173mph recorded back in 1986."

A car has been badly damaged in South Shields. Picture: Adrian Jackson

Weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

Disruption is expected to continue until Tuesday, with yellow weather warnings in place for the next three days.

The gale force winds may cause "injuries and danger to life" with the potential to create flying debris as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, the Met Office has warned.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Wind across parts of eastern Scotland



Saturday 0700 – 1500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XA4s3J2ojY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday January 29 to reports of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

"There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

This story is being updated.