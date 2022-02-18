Breaking News

Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl Ava White at Christmas lights switch on in Liverpool

Ava White. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Sophie Barnett

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool after a Christmas lights switch on.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with murder and the possession of a bladed article.

He denied murder but pleaded guilty to possessing a blade.

Ava had been in Liverpool city centre for the festive event on November 25 when she suffered "catastrophic injuries," Merseyside Police said.

The Year Eight pupil who was stabbed to death was described as a 'daredevil who brightened up everyone's day' during her funeral.

An inquest in December heard how Ava died from a stab wound to the neck after being rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

A trial, which is expected to last three weeks, has been provisionally booked for May 9.

A further procedural hearing has also been set for Monday, March 21.









