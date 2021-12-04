Ava White: Liverpool will 'stand together' at vigil in memory of 'bubbly' 12-year-old

Ava White, 12, was killed in Liverpool city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A vigil will be held in Liverpool on Saturday in memory of "bubbly" 12-year-old Ava White, who was tragically stabbed to death at a Christmas lights event.

The Year 8 student was attacked in the city centre last Thursday after a Christmas lights switch-on, where an argument reportedly broke out and escalated with a knife being drawn.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from "catastrophic injuries", police said.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.

At 6pm on Saturday, family, friends and others will gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

Glow sticks will be handed out so the city can "light up" for the 12-year-old, who was a student at Notre Dame Catholic College.

Organisers A&E Entertainment said in a statement: "We will all come together as one, standing up against knife crime and standing strong for the family of a beautiful life lost.

"We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White."

On Friday, Ava's father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left "completely devastated and heartbroken".

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Mr Martin said: "We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

"Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

"As Ava's family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family."

A round of applause on the 12th minute to remember 12-year-old Ava White who died in the city centre on Thursday night. #EVELIV #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/fwvdvfUyHt — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 1, 2021

Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.

The teams set aside their fierce rivalry to honour Ava on the 12th minute, in symbolism of her tragically young age.

A banner with both club badges and the message "No more knives in our city" was held by supporters.

Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold also wore a T-shirt reading "RIP Ava White" under his shirt for the game.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and was remanded in a youth detention centre pending a court case.

Merseyside Police have appealed for information and footage of the incident and the aftermath.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, who is leading the investigation, said: "Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this."