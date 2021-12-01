Moment football rivals unite in poignant tribute to Ava White, 12

Fans applauded Ava White during the Merseyside derby. Picture: Merseyside Police/Capital

By Will Taylor

Rival football fans united in a poignant round of applause for Ava White.

The 12-year-old girl died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" when she was out with friends for a Christmas lights switch on in Liverpool.

She was described as "bubbly" and "loving" as tributes were left to her in the aftermath of her killing.

Police say she was involved in an argument before being assaulted with a knife.

A round of applause on the 12th minute to remember 12-year-old Ava White who died in the city centre on Thursday night. #EVELIV #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/fwvdvfUyHt — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 1, 2021

During Wednesday's Merseyside derby, a hotly contested football match between the city's clubs Liverpool and Everton, fans united to applaud in her memory.

They set aside their fierce rivalry to honour Ava on the 12th minute, in symbolism of her tragically young age.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and was remanded in a youth detention centre pending a court case.

Merseyside Police have appealed for information and footage of the incident and the aftermath.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, who is leading the investigation, said: "Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this."