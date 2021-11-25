Murder suspect has 'no known link' with Bobbi-Anne McLeod, police say

There is "no known link" between an 18-year-old girl who disappeared in Plymouth on Saturday and the man suspected of her murder. Picture: Police

By Megan Hinton

Police have confirmed there is "no known link" between Bobbi-Anne McLeod and the man suspected of her murder.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been granted more time to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested at the same time was released earlier on today with no further action to be taken against him.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: "I can confirm that at this time there is no known link between the suspect and the victim, and I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."

The 18-year-old disappeared at around 6pm on Saturday evening after leaving her home in Leigham, Plymouth, to meet a friend in the town centre.

A body, believed to be that of Ms McLeod, was found at Bovisand on Tuesday afternoon - around seven miles from where she was last seen.

The city needs to come together again to support the community after this tragedy, we also need to give those closest to Bobbi-Anne the space to grieve properly.



A friend of Ms McLeod said earlier that she believed the victim "didn't have a clue" who her attacker or attackers were.

She said that Ms McLeod's Airpod headphones and tobacco had been found at the bus stop where she was last seen.

"The fact Bobbi's Airpods and baccy were at the bus stop, that shows she would have struggled," the friend said. Locals have been laying floral tributes close to the site of Ms McLeod's disappearance.

Ms McLeod's brother paid tribute to her online yesterday, saying she "didn't deserve this".

"Until we meet again sis," he said.

"I love you. You didn't deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl, and to have you as my little sister, the adventure and journey we had will always be treasured.

"Now go rest easy."

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman said at a press conference on Tuesday evening: "This is weighing heavy on the people of Plymouth tonight, it really is.

"And I would just like to send my thoughts to the friends and family of Bobbi-Anne; that actually feels like it's a relatively inadequate thing to say at such a time.

"But we are continuing to do everything we can to understand exactly what's happened around this event."

Councillor Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said the "shock" of the tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but the whole of the city. "

"This is really tragic news," said Mr Kelly.

"Bobbi-Anne McLeod was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. It is devastating that someone has chosen to take this away.

"I am sure that the shock of this tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but across the whole of our city.

"I know that everyone will stand with me when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time."