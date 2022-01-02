Female jogger raped by stranger during early morning run in south London

2 January 2022, 14:49

A female jogger was raped in Streatham Common two days before Christmas.
A female jogger was raped in Streatham Common two days before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Police are appealing for witnesses after a female jogger was raped during an early morning run in Streatham, south London.

The woman was attacked by an unknown man whilst running a route in Streatham Common at around 5.10am on Thursday, December 23, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was attacked and raped whilst running into the Common via Streatham Common North.

After the attack, the suspect is reported to have run away in the direction of Sainsbury’s in Streatham High Road.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a tall male of athletic build, and was wearing dark clothing with a hood and face covering and gloves. He was also wearing white scruffy trainers. There is no further description of him at this stage.

He is described as having an English accent.

Read more: Second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after boy killed in Croydon park

The incident was reported to police on 28 December and they have since launched an investigation.

Police have issued an appeal for anyone in Streatham Common on December 23 between 5am and 7am and saw someone who fits the description to come forward.

If you have information to share, please call 101 and quote CAD 1936/28 Dec.

You can also report crime completely anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

