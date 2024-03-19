Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after man and woman stabbed at home in Nottingham

Police were called to Harrow Road, Wollaton, Nottingham, on the evening on 14 March. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with attempted murder, after two people were stabbed at a house in Nottingham.

Police were called to Harrow Road in Wollaton at around 8.20pm on the 14th March, after reports of an assault.

A man and a woman suffered stab wounds and are being treated in hospital.

James O’Connor, 27, from Wollaton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

It is understood that the victims are Richard and Wendy O'Connor, according to the Mail Online.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed at a house. Picture: Google Images

James O'Connor appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16th April, and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 12th April.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement that they believe the incident to be isolated, with no wider risk to the public.

The home remained cordoned off on the 15th March, with a police car parked outside the property.

A police helicopter was also deployed to the area on the night of the incident.

