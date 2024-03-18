Shocking moment motorcyclist catapults into air and off bridge - as BMW driver jailed for nearly five years

18 March 2024, 19:47 | Updated: 18 March 2024, 19:54

Warning - features footage which viewers may find distressing.

Shocking moment biker is catapulted over side of bridge in crash

Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

This is the harrowing moment footage captured a motorcyclist being catapulted off a bridge and landing in a bush after a BMW driver rammed into him in a fit of 'road rage'.

Footage released by police shows driver Nikesh Mistry forcing the motorcyclist onto the wrong side of the road after a 'non-verbal' exchange on November 19, 2023.

Mistry, 34, was jailed on Monday for nearly five years for the "very serious assault", mashing motorcyclist Jamie Burns between his car and the bridge railing after an argument.

The video shows the BMW being speedily driven before the car crashes into another travelling from the other direction.

After the ordeal, Mr Burns was left with multiple injuries including a broken foot, fractured ribs and a fracture to the spine.
After the ordeal, Mr Burns was left with multiple injuries including a broken foot, fractured ribs and a fracture to the spine. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Mr Burns can then be seen flying off his bike, over a bridge in Milton Keynes and landing in nearby shrubbery.

The victim, who is nearly 40, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

The video shows the BMW being speedily driven before the car crashes into another travelling from the other direction.
The video shows the BMW being speedily driven before the car crashes into another travelling from the other direction. Picture: Thames Valley Police

His wife, Sam, later claimed her husband was "lucky to be alive" but had "a long road of recovery ahead of him", on a social media post.

After the ordeal, Mr Burns was left with multiple injuries including a broken foot, fractured ribs and a fracture to the spine.

The front passenger of the car Mistry smashed into was also given serious injuries and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Mistry has pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on December 20, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Mistry also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Mistry also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, as well as being disqualified from driving for the same length of time.

In addition, he is required to take an extended retest before getting his licence back.

Investigating officer PC Phil McGlue of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This case is an extreme example of road rage.

"Mistry was not in any immediate danger and chose to respond in a manner that was so violent and so disproportionate that he turned road disagreement into a very serious assault.

"Drivers who behave in such a manner will be rigorously investigated and held to account for their actions and Mistry will now serve a prison sentence as a result of those decisions."

