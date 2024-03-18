Breaking News

'Crossbow sniper' suspect, 47, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double Shoreditch attack

A sign near Arnold Circus, in Shoreditch, asks for help and offers a cash reward to get 'justice'. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man has been arrested after two people were injured in a crossbow attack in east London.

Police detained a 47-year-old man in Shoreditch Sunday night as part of an investigation in response to two attacks on a man and woman.

The suspect was searched and a knuckle duster and a bottle containing a substance were found. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following his arrest officers searched his address. They discovered a crossbow, knives and other weapons, which were seized and sent for forensic analysis. However, detailed searches will continue throughout the day.

The man is in custody at an east London police station and both of the victims in the two incidents are being kept informed.

Following the arrest, officers say they are keeping an open mind regarding the motive of the attacks and they continue to investigate.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "I'm acutely aware of the level of concern in the community following these awful attacks.

"Since the first incident the police response has been immediate and dynamic, with my detectives leading a significant investigation involving CCTV trawls, intelligence and forensic work, whilst my neighbourhood teams have been engaged in public appeals and reassurance patrols.

"We have been strongly supported by our partners, particularly the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

“The arrest last night was a significant development in our investigation, but this remains a complex and ongoing policing operation. I can also confirm that our enquiries led to the seizure of another crossbow weapon in the period between the two attacks, which is now being dealt with as part of a separate investigation.

"I'd like to thank local people for their valuable support and would urge anyone still yet to talk to police to do so as soon as possible. We have received significant and crucial support from our local communities to date. Enhanced numbers of my officers will remain in the area and you can speak with them at any time if you believe you have information that is relevant."

Police have called on anyone with knowledge of the incident to call on 101, quoting Operation Goldwater. Alternatively the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.