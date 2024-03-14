Man driving ‘runaway’ electric Jaguar arrested after brakes ‘failed’ while on M62

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after his electric Jaguar had to be stopped by police because the ‘brakes weren’t working’.

The man called 999 last week while driving down the M62 motorway claiming the brakes on his electric Jaguar I-Pace were not working.

Police from three forces across Merseyside, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands had to be dispatched to help try and halt the vehicle.

Merseyside Police said on Wednesday that a man, 31, from Bolton had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

The force said in a statement: “We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday, March 6 when officers from the force’s Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

“An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is underway and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

“He has been taken into police custody to be questioned.”

During the incident, which lasted 35 minutes, two lanes had to be shut off on the M62.

The vehicle was escorted by police cars until the electric battery ran out and it was safely brought to a halt.

A man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on 6th March when officers from the force Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely. A 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance. pic.twitter.com/CeBeDx8FHQ — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 13, 2024

A spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover, maker of the I-Pace, said: “Following a detailed investigation in partnership with the Merseyside Police and other authorities, we understand an individual has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

“JLR seeks to investigate all reports of issues relating to product safety and will continue to co-operate with Merseyside Police and the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency where required.”

It is understood the vehicle involved has been inspected by experts from Jaguar and the DVLA, The Telegraph reports.

It coincides with other drivers who own the I-Pace and have also reported experiencing issues with the brakes on their electric vehicles.

Craig Phillips, 52, the first winner of the Channel 4 TV series Big Brother, said the brakes in his I-Pace failed while he was driving with his children and wife.

He said he had been taking his wife Laura Sherriff, 37, and his children, aged three and five, out for a meal on New Year’s Eve.

Fortunately, the lights changed from red to green before he crashed into the two cars in front of him.

“I can’t describe to you what a terrifying feeling that was when the two children are in the back. The more I pushed down, the more it forced up, and the car carried on rolling,” he told MailOnline.

“I’ve experienced that four or five times in the past with old builder’s vans, but this was the complete opposite. This was like the hydraulic pushing my foot up.”