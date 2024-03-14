James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Boy, 17, admits killing Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death at Croydon bus stop - but denies murder
14 March 2024, 10:28 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 10:57
A 17-year-old boy has admitted killing 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in south London.
The teenager pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the schoolgirl's manslaughter on September 27 last year but denied murdering her.
Elianne was stabbed to death near a bus stop on Wellesley Road, Croydon last September while making her way to school.
At the Old Bailey, the teenage boy, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter but denied murder.
He also denied possessing a blade in a public place.
Prosecutors did not accept his plea and a trial will take place in November.
A court heard today that it is alleged her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.
Elianne had met two female friends before she was attacked.
As the attacker fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but she could not be saved.
The defendant was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously said: "It was, the prosecution allege, a brutal attack."