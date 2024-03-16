Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school

The video which was shared on Twitter, appeared to happen close to St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle. It is unclear whether either boy attends the faith school. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A teenager has been arrested over an alleged hate crime in Carlisle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage emerged on Friday of a black schoolboy being attacked and made to kiss a white boy's shoe.

Police have now arrested a child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in connection with the case.

There have been no charges brought thus far over the alleged hate incident.

Read More: Owners of sex shop listed by Police Scotland as 'hate crime reporting centre' defend credentials

The video which was shared on Twitter, appeared to happen close to St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle.

In the distressing footage, a white boy not in uniform runs over the black student, punches him to the chest and hits him several times.

In another vile clip, the boy continued to harass the black pupil and said: "Get on your knees and kiss my shoes".

A Cumbria Constabulary said: "We can confirm officers have arrested a teenage boy in relation to a report of a hate incident involving a boy being assaulted in Carlisle. (stock image). Picture: Alamy

A Cumbria Constabulary said: "We can confirm officers have arrested a teenage boy in relation to a report of a hate incident involving a boy being assaulted in Carlisle.

"Officers are aware of images relating to this incident being circulated online and concerns in the community over the incident.

"As an arrest has been made we would urge people not to share the video further so as not to impede any legal proceedings or to identify any of the children involved.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101."