Breaking News

Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The 20-year-old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Sunday after images and videos were posted online by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

The forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and remains in custody where he is being quizzed by detectives.

A spokesman for GMP said following enquiries he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Detectives have been granted an extension to hold the player - who has been considered one of the best young prospects at Old Trafford - until Wednesday.

In a statement, GMP said: "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support, police said.

This story is being updated.