Police hunt for fare dodger after 'racially aggravated incident' on London bus

Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Elizabeth Haigh

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman in connection with a "racially aggravated" public order offence on a London bus.

A woman boarded a Route 318 bus at Seven Sisters station without paying her fare on Thursday 23 September, the Metropolitan Police said.

According to police, when challenged by a TfL officer the woman "became aggressive and verbally abused" the officer.

She also "made racial comments toward him", and refused again to pay her fare.

The officer requested the woman's name and address but she did not comply, and got off at the next stop.

Police Constable Dami Ademilola, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "The abuse directed at the young victim in this case left him feeling shocked and shaken - he was simply doing his job.

"Everyone should be able to travel on the bus network without fear of verbal abuse, racial or otherwise. There is no excuse for such offensive behaviour.

"I urge anyone who thinks they know this woman to call police at the earliest opportunity."

The incident happened at around 7.30am.

Police ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference number 2823455/21.