Police hunt for fare dodger after 'racially aggravated incident' on London bus

7 January 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 10:11

Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Elizabeth Haigh

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman in connection with a "racially aggravated" public order offence on a London bus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman boarded a Route 318 bus at Seven Sisters station without paying her fare on Thursday 23 September, the Metropolitan Police said.

According to police, when challenged by a TfL officer the woman "became aggressive and verbally abused" the officer.

She also "made racial comments toward him", and refused again to pay her fare.

Read more: Harvey Parker: Thousands raised in tribute as body in Thames confirmed as student

The officer requested the woman's name and address but she did not comply, and got off at the next stop.

Police Constable Dami Ademilola, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "The abuse directed at the young victim in this case left him feeling shocked and shaken - he was simply doing his job.

Read more: Troops deployed to London hospitals amid Omicron staffing crisis

"Everyone should be able to travel on the bus network without fear of verbal abuse, racial or otherwise. There is no excuse for such offensive behaviour.

"I urge anyone who thinks they know this woman to call police at the earliest opportunity."

The incident happened at around 7.30am.

Police ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference number 2823455/21.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Margaret Ferrier will face a trial in August

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier to face August trial on Covid rule-breach charge
Campaigners also entered a theatre in Milton Keynes at the protests on December 29

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at Milton Keynes anti-vax protest
Ramarni Crosby's family paid a moving tribute to him.

'Heart of gold': Family of Ramarni Crosby pay tribute to murdered teen
Maxwell was convicted in December

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for retrial after juror says they were sexual abuse victim
The 'Colston Four' have been acquitted of criminal damage over the slave trader statue toppling

Colston Four say 'we rectified history' as they're cleared over statue toppling
Secretly photographing breastfeeding mothers could be made a specific offence

People who take covert photos of breastfeeding mothers could face two years in jail

More UK News

See more More UK News

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support
Small business minister Paul Scully told LBC the night tube is vital to the "safety and security" of Londoners.

‘London needs strong leadership’: Minister slams mayor over ‘unreasonable’ Tube strikes

Traffic & Travel

Louis Mckechnie has said he is "emboldened" following his time in prison.

Exclusive: Eco protester reveals he got hero's welcome in jail and would do it all again
The military have been deployed to assist in hospitals in London

Troops deployed to London hospitals amid Omicron crisis but numbers are 'encouraging'
Over a million people will pay more tax as a result of the Government freezing the tax bands, according to new research

Millions set to be pulled into higher tax bands in 'stealth tax raid'
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse

Second juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says they were sexually abused

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police