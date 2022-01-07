Second person arrested after man stabbed to death in west London

Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death on Yiewsley High Street. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a busy west London street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dariusz Wolosz, 46, was attacked near his home by a group of males following a row on Tavistock Road in West Drayton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of the injured man on Yiewsley High Street at 12.12am on Tuesday, but he was pronounced dead at 12.43am.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of Mr Wolosz's murder and is in police custody.

It comes after a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Thursday, having been released on bail to a date in early February.

Read more: Boy, 13, arrested after man knifed to death in London's first murder of 2022

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute.

"The group then fled in different directions.

"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

"I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us."

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.