Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after baby girl found ‘critically ill’ at nursery

Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 30s had been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after a baby girl was rushed to hospital in critical condition after an alleged assault at a nursery in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the girl was rushed to hospital from Kids Around the Clock nursery in Oldham.

The girl was taken to hospital at around 3.45pm on September 21. She remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A woman was questioned by police and released on bail, the force said.

GMP said the child’s parents are being kept updated and supported by the investigation team.

Detectives are working with Oldham Council and Ousted “to establish the circumstances of how the child’s condition deteriorated”.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “We are conducting an investigation with support from partners at Oldham Council and Ofsted relating to a suspected incident at a nursery on Main Road in Oldham after a child became critically ill last week.”

“A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and child cruelty. She has since been interviewed before being released on bail with strict conditions.

”We were initially called by colleagues at NWAS at 3.45pm on 21 September to a report that a seven-month-old girl was critically ill and being taken from the nursery to hospital - where she remains in a serious but thankfully stable condition.

“The child's parents are being kept updated and are being supported by our investigation team at this distressing time.

“Extensive enquiries continue to be conducted to establish the circumstances of how the child's condition deteriorated.”

Anyone with any concerns can contact police on 0161 856 8851 quoting incident 2285 of 21/09/2022.