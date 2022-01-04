Several hospitals declare critical incidents as leader warns NHS 'in state of crisis'

Six hospitals have been forced to declare major incidents. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Several hospitals in England have been forced to resort to emergency plans due to Covid staff shortages.

At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, where priority services may be under threat.

However, Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would "make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can".

He said pressure on the health service was expected to be "considerable", adding: "I think it's vital that we make sure that we help them by trying to contain the pandemic in the ways that I've set out."

One of the hospitals affected is United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, where "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages are expected to result in "compromised care".

Chief executive of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay, Aaron Cummins, also confirmed in a statement that the trust had declared an "internal critical incident".

It comes after chief executive of the NHS Confederation Matthew Taylor said "in many parts of the health service, we are currently in a state of crisis".

"Some hospitals are making urgent calls to exhausted staff to give up rest days and leave to enable them to sustain core services," he wrote in a blog published on Monday.

Bin collections and train services have also been hit by staff shortages following the festive period.

It comes after days of complaints around the availability of Covid tests, with them not being available online and stocks in pharmacies being patchy.

However, up to 10 million "critical" workers are expected to be able to access tests through their employers in coming weeks, the The Daily Telegraph has reported.

The newspaper said health, education, transport and utilities workers would be included in the scheme, which could be announced as early as this week, following a meeting of the Cabinet's Covid Operations Committee.