Pupils to be tested on-site for Covid as they're asked to wear face masks in class

3 January 2022, 07:30 | Updated: 3 January 2022, 08:58

School pupils have been asked to wear face masks in class
School pupils have been asked to wear face masks in class. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Secondary school pupils will be tested on-site for Covid before going back to class this term and they will also be asked to wear face coverings during lessons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New measures have been introduced for students ahead of their post-Christmas return.

They are designed to curb the spread of Omicron in England's schools as the Government encourages younger people to get their second dose of a vaccine.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Castle on Monday morning, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: "I want children in school, with their friends, in a classroom learning, and we know the painful lesson we learnt from Covid last year is having children out of school really did damage their education and of course had enormous impact on their mental health, then this is one of the measures that I’m introducing and I don't want it to be in classroom a day longer than necessary.

"It's just while we deal with Omicron. I think Omicron’s a big bump in the road as we transition this virus from pandemic to endemic."

In a statement, he said: "I know we face challenges with the Omicron variant but as the Prime Minister and I have made clear, education is our number one priority.

"Face-to-face teaching will continue to be the expected norm, so all secondary schools have been asked to provide an on-site test for pupils."

Read more: No need for more Covid restrictions - the data doesn't support it, minister says

He added: "One of the additional, temporary measures that will limit this latest surge is the use of face coverings in secondary school classrooms and teaching spaces for the coming weeks – although this will not be for longer than needed!"

That will apply for students in year seven and above and is expected to be introduced from January 26.

Mr Zahawi urged education leaders to "do everything in your power to protect face-to-face learning" but indicated some remote learning might be needed.

Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza DBE said: "Children have told me how much they really value and appreciate school as a place to learn, build friendships and take part in activities that benefit their physical and mental wellbeing.

"As Children's Commissioner and having run schools all my life, I'm always excited about the start of a new term and the return to school. I am especially focused on this one, as it is so important schools are open and ready to welcome children."

An extra 7,000 air cleaning units will also be sent to schools, colleges and early years settings to help with ventilation.

Later this week, the Government will review the Plan B measures it introduced to fight against Omicron.

No new restrictions are expected and the Cabinet minister Steven Barclay said the data does not support fresh measures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olivia was killed on New Year's Eve

'Our brightest star': Family pays tribute to teenager who died in NYE horror crash

A settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein is to be made public

Prince Andrew: Key week for royal as accuser's document to be unsealed and made public

Stephen Barclay has said data suggests no new restrictions need to be introduced.

No need for more Covid restrictions - the data doesn't support it, minister says

The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers.

Bereavement leave could be guaranteed for all workers under proposed law change

Thunderstorms are set to hit London and the South East, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain and snow to hit parts of UK for bank holiday as Met Office warns of disruption

Weather

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony Blair to have his knighthood stripped.

Sir Tony Blair: Over 300,000 people call for former PM to be stripped of knighthood

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after teen stabbed to death in Hillingdon

Boris Johnson has been urged to help consumers facing 'fuel poverty'.

Tories pressure Boris Johnson to scrap taxes on rocketing energy bills

A 74-year-old man was riding an electric scooter down the road when he collided with two cars.

E-scooter rider, 74, dies after collision with parked cars

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew 'could be asked to drop Duke of York title' if he loses sex abuse lawsuit

A female jogger was raped in Streatham Common two days before Christmas.

Female jogger raped by stranger during early morning run in south London

15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in a park in Croydon.

Second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after boy killed in Croydon park

Matt Hancock with Gina Coladangelo on 1 May, 2020, before the reported gathering in the garden.

Matt Hancock dragged into Downing Street garden 'cheese and wine' row

Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament.

Huge fire breaks out at South African parliament in Cape Town

Children are being asked to wear masks in the classroom again.

Schoolchildren told to wear masks in classrooms in bid to stop spread of Omicron

Sajid Javid said further restrictions would only be used as a 'last resort'

Sajid Javid: Further Covid restrictions in England an 'absolute last resort'

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Koreas Border Crossing

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

A burned car is abandoned on a hilltop overlooking Superior, Colorado

Two missing in Colorado wildfire as investigations continue

Biden

Biden vows to respond ‘decisively’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Sudan

Sudan’s PM resigns after pro-democracy protests

Stuck On Tram Rescue

Passengers stranded overnight in New Mexico cable cars rescued
Colorado Wildfire

Rescuers search for two missing people after Colorado wildfire
Richard Leakey places a rhino horn to be burned at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

The Teuchitlan River in Mexico where the Tequila fish has been reintroduced

Mexican fish reintroduced to its river after becoming extinct in the wild
The EU flag has been removed from the Arc de Triomphe.

France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe amid right-wing outrage
Protesters in Khartoum

Sudan security forces kill two people while dispersing protests, doctors report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools

Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools
Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Classroom mask advice "devastating for children", says parent group leader

Classroom mask advice 'devastating for children', says parent group leader
Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar

Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar
Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'

Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'
Road experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes

Experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes
Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

David Lammy moves listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

David Lammy moves LBC listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police