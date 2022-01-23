Queen returns to Sandringham for first extended stay since death of Prince Philip

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has returned to Sandringham for the first extended stay since losing Prince Philip in April 2021.

The royal is said to have flown by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham where she will spend the next few weeks.

She is reported to be staying at Wood Farm, where Philip spent most of his time once he had retired from royal duties, according to the Express.

It comes after she made the decision to remain at Windsor Castle over the festive period instead of visiting the estate - as is tradition - due to growing concerns over Covid.

The Queen usually hosts her family at Sandringham over the holidays, with the royals attending a church nearby on Christmas Day.

The head of state's winter break normally ends some time after accession day - February 6 - the day her father George VI died in 1952.

She previously spent much of 2021 at Windsor Castle, where she and Philip had shielded throughout the lockdowns.

Concerns over the Queen's health arose in the autumn of last year, after she was force to pull out of a number of major engagements.

Buckingham Palace later announced that she had spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by doctors.

The Queen was advised to carrying out light duties but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

February will see her celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

A series of celebrations will take place in early June, in line with the coronation which took place on June 2 in 1953.