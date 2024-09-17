Balamory set for return over 20 years after it originally aired

Balamory sign in Tobermory. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Beloved children’s television programme Balamory is set to make a return two decades after it was first filmed.

Set in Tobermory, the colourful harbour town on the Isle of Mull, Balamory followed residents of the titular town and was aimed at pre-school-aged children.

At its peak, the programme attracted more than two million viewers a week.

Now, the BBC has confirmed two new seasons of the children’s favourite will return, beginning in 2026.

Some original cast members are expected to return.

Kate Morton, head of commissioning 0-6 at the cooperation, said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

"It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

Andrew Agnew, who plays PC Plum in children’s show Balamory. Picture: Alamy

Balamory was watched across the globe, with the show airing in Australia, Hong Kong, Canada and South Africa.

Reacting to the news, Andrew Agnew, who played PC Plum, told the BBC: "If they ask me to go back then I'll absolutely be there with bells on, I'm sure," he said.

"But at the moment we're all just getting excited at the fact that it's happening.

"I don't think it would be same if we weren't involved in it," he added. "I think it needs us."

On what his character would be doing all these years later, he said: "I think he'd still be doing his day-to-day job because that's what he loved. He loved looking after people, the wildlife, the whole thing."