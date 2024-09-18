Britain’s best pubs revealed - does your local make the list?

Has your local been named pub of the year? Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The best pubs and bars across the UK have been named as part of the Great British Pub Awards.

Every year, watering holes from across the land go head to head as they battle it out in a number of categories.

From the best pub lunch to the best beer, each category lets a different aspect of each boozer shine.

But, did your local make the list of winners?

Overall Great British Pub of the Year & Best Country Pub

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, Northamptonshire was named both the best overall venue and the best country pub in the 2024 awards ceremony.

Offering small plates and handmade pizzas, the Tollemache Arms offers and extensive lineup of food options.

And with its sun-soaked garden, visitors can enjoy a drink outside during the summer months.

The Tollemache Arms. Picture: The Tollemache Arms

Best Pub for Beer

The Tamworth Tap in Tamworth, Staffordshire was named the best pub for beer lovers.

This marks the second consecutive year the bar has won the prestigious award.

Located in a 16th-century building, there aren’t many better places to enjoy a pint.

The Tamworth Tap. Picture: The Tamworth Tap

Best Pub for Food

If you are looking for the pub with the best food, Hinds Head in Bray, Berkshire is seemingly the place to be.

Headed by renowned chef Heston Blumenthal the gastropub had to settle for second place last year.

But, with its high-brow takes on British classics, the pub reclaimed its title in 2024.

Bunting outside the Hinds Head in Bray, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Best Pub to Watch Sport

Nothing beats watching the football, cricket or rugby in a great pub.

And according to this year’s awards, The Gardeners Arms in Norwich is the place to be.

Best Pub for Families

Not all pubs are suitable for families, so it’s important to know the places to take the kids.

Almondsbury Creative in Almondsbury, Bristol has been named the best pub for families.

Serving roasts and a variety of other food options, this village pub is perfect for a family outing.

Best Sustainable Pub

The Pig's Head in London has been named the best sustainable pub in the UK for its work fighting climate change.

Here is the full list of winners: