Illegally-released lynx dies after being captured in Scottish Highlands - as fears grow over 'rogue rewilding'

11 January 2025, 15:39 | Updated: 11 January 2025, 16:07

The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.
The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday. Picture: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA

By Emma Soteriou

One of the illegally-released lynx captured in the Highlands has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The big cat was one of a second pair to be captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

Police are searching for answers after the four animals were captured in the area in recent days, amid speculation "rogue rewilding" could be to blame for their release.

The lynx were baited into humane traps before being taken to the Highland Wildlife Park.

Read more: Police investigating after lynx sighting in Scottish Highlands

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said on Saturday: "After extensive efforts to capture these animals safely and humanely, we were very sad to discover that one of them has died overnight.

"We do not yet know the circumstances behind its death but will be carrying out a post-mortem (examination) to try to establish what happened.

"Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare.

"We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves.

"Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians will now ensure that they get the best possible care moving forward."

The surviving lynx from the latest pair is now being taken to Edinburgh Zoo to join the others for a period of quarantine.

The first pair were seen in the trees
The first pair were seen in the trees. Picture: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

Police Scotland said inquiries into how the lynx ended up in the area are continuing, and officers and wildlife experts will continue to examine the area where the animals were found.

In 2021, a group of charities launched a consultation on assessing people's views about the potential of reintroducing Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life which is a member of the Lynx to Scotland partnership, said: "We await the post mortem results, but the tragic death of one of these beautiful, charismatic animals shows why illegal animal abandonment like this is so irresponsible and wrong.

"We hope the other three lynx are safe and well following the superb efforts of experts in trapping them so rapidly.

"This sorry saga is a reminder why an official future reintroduction of lynx to the Highlands must be properly managed with habitat assessments, public consultation, and a government licence.

"This would be a huge win for Scotland in the fight against extinction, and allow it to join other European nations in benefiting from the return of these stunning, shy animals which are a vital missing part of our ecosystems."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA

Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser
The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

Fresh evacuation orders were issued overnight as the deadly blaze continues to sweep through Los Angeles, with smoke from the fires posing a health emergency.

Fresh evacuation orders as deadly LA wildfires expand with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears

Police clear a blockade at a demonstration

Protests at far-right party’s conference as Germany’s election campaign warms up

Carrie Johnson was hospitalised for a week

Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia

Rescue workers at the site of the crash

Black boxes from South Korea plane crash failed to record final four minutes

Eastern areas of the UK are bracing for more freezing weather, with a rare amber weather alert in place.

Amber alert for nine UK regions still in place as Brits brace for more freezing weather

Syrians sing and wave post-Assad flags during the concert

Syrians celebrate a month since Assad’s overthrow with revolutionary songs

Drivers have been warned after contamination at an BP petrol station in Essex sparked breakdowns and vehicle damage.

Drivers issued warning as contaminated fuel at petrol station sparks 'hectic week' of damage and breakdowns

Patricia Bunting, from Wigan, was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World

Brit grandmother stranded in Florida 'finally returning home' but remains 'immobile' as she fights for her life

People in protective clothing walk through a farm

Animal transports banned in German region after foot and mouth disease detected

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted the fiscal rules in her October budget are a non-negotiable as she defended her trip to China this week.

Rachel Reeves insists Budget is ‘non-negotiable’ as she defends China visit amid market turmoil back home

Police remove a protestor from the street

Far-right party’s conference draws protests as Germany heads into election

A footballer in the Premier League was arrested on suspicion of filming a sex tape without consent.

Premier League footballer 'arrested on training pitch' in front of 'open-mouthed' teammates over sex tape claims

Harry and Meghan have met victims of the wildfires in LA

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance in LA as they comfort wildfire victims and first responders

Latest News

See more Latest News

LA wildfires continue to spread

LA residents warned to stay inside due to smoke fears as wildfires continue to spread

Sam Moore

Sam Moore, who sang Soul Man in Sam and Dave duo, dies aged 89

Sam Moore - who formed one half of the music duo Sam And Dave - has died aged 89

Sam & Dave singer Sam Moore dies aged 89 after surgery complications

Venezuela Inauguration

Venezuela’s opposition supporters conflicted after Maduro is sworn in

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from every North Korean citizen sparking unusual black market trading

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from North Korean citizens sparking fights and black market trading
The fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles

Fires devastating Los Angeles grow more slowly as fierce winds die down

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires
Christopher Wray head and shoulders

FBI must be independent and above the partisan fray, outgoing director says

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses government supporters

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third term

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News