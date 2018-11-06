LBC Reporter Finds Huge Knife Hidden In Bushes Right By Fatal Tulse Hill Stabbing

An LBC reporter has found a huge knife hidden in the bushes right next to the spot a teenage boy was stabbed to death last night.

The 16-year-old boy became the fifth murder victim in London in less than a week after he was found unconscious in Greenleaf Close late last night.

As he was reporting on the stabbing, LBC's Matthew Thompson peered into a nearby bush and spotted a sharp knife glinting in the light.

The knife an LBC reporter found in the bushes. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Matthew said: "I was speaking to some witnesses to try to get a picture of what happened. I spoke to a cleaner in the street who said he noticed something in one of the bushes.

"He led me over and in fact, it looks like a kitchen knife.

"It's a five- or six-inch bladed knife. There does appear to be something red on it which looks like blood.

"We have informed police and the video above shows police investigating now. It is just outside of the police cordon."

Police cordon here in Tulse Hill now extended beyond the knife that we found. pic.twitter.com/uMNVi8nIcT — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) November 6, 2018

The cordon has now been extended to cover the spot where Matthew found the knife.