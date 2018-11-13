Unborn Baby Survives After Mother Shot Dead With Crossbow

Applegarth Drive, Ilford. Picture: Google Streetview

A man has been charged with murder as doctors save the life of an unborn baby after his mother was shot dead with a crossbow at her home in Ilford.

Heavily pregnant Devi Umathallegadoo was fatally shot in her home on Applegarth Drive in Ilford on Monday, but medics were able to deliver her son in hospital.

The crossbow bolt is said to have missed the baby by inches and the boy was transferred to a critical care unit due to early his birth.

Mrs Unmathallegadoo's husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, said his wife was killed in front of her five other children.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, aged 50, is to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.