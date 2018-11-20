Teenager Stabbed In Broad Daylight Outside East London Lidl

20 November 2018, 15:48 | Updated: 20 November 2018, 20:14

Emergency services were called to the Lidl supermarket just before 1:20pm
Emergency services were called to the Lidl supermarket just before 1:20pm. Picture: Peter Jarvis/Twitter

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in broad daylight outside a Lidl supermarket in east London.

Emergency crews and the air ambulance were sent to Atlanta Boulevard in Romford at about 1:20pm on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital.

His injuries are said not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Scotland Yard says no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Surrounding roads and public transport was disrupted as officers carried out an initial investigation.

Pictures shared on social media show police, ambulance and an air ambulance at the scene.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Suzanne Reid opened up about the incident on Tuesday morning

Susanna Reid Reveals She Chased After Knife-Wielding Mugger

9 hours ago

Hot Topics

Carney remarks on draft Brexit deal offer some support to PM May

11 hours ago

Police 'grateful' for help with difficult arrests but public must avoid danger

12 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the Tory MPs to have written to the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in Theresa May

How Many Tory MP's Have Sent Letters Of No Confidence To The 1922 Committee?

3 days ago

We asked an expert who has read the whole document.

Explained: Will Britain Still Be Subject To EU Courts After Brexit?

4 days ago

Hot Topics

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

The Tower Of London

First World War Centenary: The UK's Most Poignant Poppy Tributes

12 days ago

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017