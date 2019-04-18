Police Rave With Extinction Rebellion Protestors On Oxford Street

18 April 2019, 08:32 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 09:48

An Extinction Rebellion Twitter account has shared a video claiming to show police officers dancing along to protests at Oxford Circus, sparking criticism.

London is now going into its fourth day of Extinction Rebellion protests and the impact has been huge; over 55 bus routes have been diverted, more than 340 arrests made and London's retail sector is claiming more than £12m has been lost in trade.

Protesters continue to block traffic at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus, as they have done since early Monday morning.

The capital's police have also come under criticism over their perceived lack of action.

However, in the midst of criticisms, multiple twitter accounts shared videos, which are as yet unverified, claiming that they showed policemen dancing along to music at Oxford Circus protests.

It comes after the Mayor said that he supported the climate change protesters' right to protest, but said he didn't approve of the severe disruption being caused to travel in London.

Officers didn't just enjoy a dance, on Waterloo Bridge one social media video showed an officer appearing demonstrating his skateboarding skills:

