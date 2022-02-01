Four rescued after fire on eighth floor of flats in east London

1 February 2022, 07:33

Fire crews tackling the blaze last night
Fire crews tackling the blaze last night. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Four people have been rescued after a fire broke out at a block of flats with one rushed to hospital for treatment.

The blaze broke out at an eighth floor flat on New Village Avenue in Tower Hamlets in east London.

Firefighters rescued four people at the scene and one person was taken to hospital after the blaze took hold at around 10.30 last night. London Fire Brigade said.

Station Commander Matt Williams said: "Firefighters evacuated 20 people from the building and rescued four people via an internal staircase.

"One of the Brigade's new 32-metre ladders from Old Kent Road Fire Station was used as a water tower and crews also used drones to provide an aerial view of the incident and increase situational awareness.

"Abbott Road is closed at the A13 junction down to the junction by Blair Street. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the night and we urge people to avoid the area whilst crews continue to work to make the scene safe."

The Brigade was called at 2233 and the fire was under control by 2348. Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Greenwich, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A London Fire Brigade statement read: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire on New Village Avenue in Tower Hamlets. 

"A five-roomed flat on the eighth floor of the building was alight.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the building. 

"They were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and another person was taken to hospital.

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers received 40 calls to the blaze."

