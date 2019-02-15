Motorcyclist Clashes With Climate Change Demonstrators As He Drives Through Protest

This is the dramatic moment a gas-guzzling motorbike tried to drive through the climate change protest.

Thousands of children have been permitted to take the day off school to attend the demonstration outside parliament against climate change.

LBC's reporter Rachael Venables was on hand when things started to get a little tense - as a motorbike tried to drive past parliament.

A protester stood in front of his vehicle and refused to let him past, before eventually standing aside as the motorbike brushed past him and another woman.

The crowd then calls the police over and the motorcyclist can be heard telling the officer: "He's going to jail he is. He's ******* trying to turn people's bikes off."

But the protester claimed: "He just drove through."

Police officers try to deal with the motorcyclist and protesters. Picture: LBC

Things started to get very tense as the youngsters started booing the motorcyclist and the police officer tried to deal with the incident.

Watch it at the top of the page.