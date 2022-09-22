Chris Kaba's family renew call for justice after seeing footage of his shooting

Chris Kaba was shot by armed Met police officers at Streatham Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Chris Kaba’s family have again called for justice after watching the police footage of his fatal shooting during a meeting with new Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley.

Kaba’s family were shown bodycam footage of the fatal incident as they met with Sir Mark Rowley and Michael Lockwood, the director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Kaba, who was unarmed, was shot after a police pursuit of his car in Streatham Hill on 5 September. Kaba’s vehicle became jammed in by two police cars and one round was fired from a police weapon. Kaba, who was 24, was due to become a father.

CPR was immediately given to Kaba by police officers and the ambulance service was called. Kaba later died in hospital in the early hours of the following day.

The Met police officer involved has since been suspended as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) continues to investigate.

Kaba's family were shown bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. Picture: Kaba family

After the meeting, Kaba’s mother, Helen Nkamba said: “As I’ve said before, my heart is already broken. What I want is justice for my son and I want the truth.”

Kaba’s cousin, Jefferson Bosela, also attended the meeting and reiterated the family’s call for justice. “It was hard, but the family just wants justice. For now, the family are going to take a break and take a step back.”

The meeting with Kaba’s family and the Met police bosses lasted for around 25 minutes.

The IOPC said that as part of its investigation, it would examine whether Kaba’s race had influenced the Met police’s actions. The investigation is expected to take between six and nine months.

A coroner’s inquest into Kaba’s death will open on 4 October.