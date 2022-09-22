Teen, 16, arrested after boy, 15, stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

22 September 2022, 09:48 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 09:51

The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield
The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a school just as parents collected their kids.

Witnesses say the lad was pinned down and knifed near the gates of North Huddersfield Trust School shortly before 3pm on Wednesday in front of horrified pupils.

A murder investigation was launched after the teenager died shortly after being rushed to hospital following the stabbing. A 16-year-old boy has now been arrested.

West Yorkshire Police said: "The youth was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am this morning in connection with the incident in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, yesterday afternoon.

"He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

Officers were called at 2.54pm to Woodhouse Hill in Fartown, where the boy was treated.

The attack took place close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but later pronounced dead.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees district who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET detectives via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220521713.

