TfL announce major changes to London’s Congestion Charge

TfL have revealed changes to London's congestion charge. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Transport for London have today announced changes to the Congestion Charge, after an extensive public consultation.

When the pandemic hit, TfL introduced temporary changes to ensure traffic was reduced so that only essential journeys could take place.

The emergency measures included raising the charge from £11.50 to £15, and increasing the operating hours to include evenings and weekends.

But after a 10-week consultation, and almost 10,000 responses, TfL confirmed permanent changes to the Congestion Charge that will "help prevent car use from rising above pre-pandemic levels".

From February 21, there will be no charges in the evenings after 6pm, whilst at weekends and on Bank Holidays it will operate from 12 midday to 6pm.

But the increased current charge level of £15 will be retained.

Residents living within the zone will be able to apply for a 90 per cent discount.

TfL say the measures will help make sure that the capital's recovery from the pandemic is green and sustainable whilst supporting culture, hospitality and night-time businesses hit hardest during Covid.

This year, the Congestion Charge will also be suspended between Christmas and the first working day of the New Year (January 3), in a bid to support families and visitors over the festive period in what is traditionally a time of increased engineering work on the rail network and a quieter period on the roads.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The Government insisted on proposals to widen the level and scope of the Congestion Charge last year as a condition of TfL's emergency funding agreement - which was only needed because of the pandemic and the collapse in fares revenue.

"These new changes strike a balance between reducing traffic and congestion and supporting London's economy and residents and helping ensure our recovery is a green and sustainable one.

"The removal of the evening charge will support the capital's culture, hospitality and night-time businesses which have struggled so much, as well as encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

"It's vital we do not encourage a car-led recovery and replace one public health crisis with another due to filthy air."

Reimbursement arrangements will be retained to facilitate essential trips made by certain NHS patients, care home workers, local councils and charities during epidemics and pandemics.

The expanded NHS staff reimbursement arrangement will also continue.

Other permanent changes being implemented include:

The deadline will be extended for making a delayed payment to three days after the day of travel. The delayed payment charge is £17.50

The Auto Pay and Fleet Auto Pay discount will be removed

The ability for residents to pay by app or online for multiple consecutive charging days will be removed

The majority of the changes will come into force on the 20 December, aside from the changes to hours of operation, which will take place on 21 February 2022.

This is to allow for changes to operational systems and to alter the signs that inform drivers of when the charge is in operation.