Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

A police officer lays a wreath at the spot where British police officer Yvonne Fletcher was killed. Picture: Getty

Officers from Cheshire Police have arrested a man in London following allegations of fraud involving a campaign that was set up following the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher.

WPC Fletcher, 25, died in 1984 after she was shot while on duty outside the Libyan Embassy in London.

Following her death an investigation was undertaken by the Met Police but to date nobody has been convicted of her murder.

Cheshire Police said today that a 69-year-old man had been arrested in London over allegations of fraud.

The force said that in July 2024 the Met Police received reports of financial irregularities regarding the campaign to bring to justice those responsible for WPC Fletcher’s murder.

PC Yvonne Fletcher was shot dead outside the Libyan Embassy in London in 1984. Picture: Getty

The case was passed to Cheshire Police ‘to ensure there was no conflict of interest,’ the force said.

They carried out a search warrant at an address in the Mill Hill area of London.

They said the man was arrested on suspicion of fraud and is being held in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Detective Constable Ed Currie, of the Cheshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “We understand the concern that this arrest is likely to cause, and our colleagues from the Met Police are closely linked with the family of Yvonne who have been updated on today’s developments.

“As part of ongoing enquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may, at any time, have donated to the campaign to bring about justice for WPC Yvonne Fletcher.

"This is not linked to Yvonne’s family nor is it to be confused with the official Police Memorial Trust charity.

“Anyone who believes that they may have donated to the campaign to obtain justice for Yvonne is asked to visit the Public Portal .”