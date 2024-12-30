2025: New Year Honours - list in full

By Henry Moore

Sadiq Khan, Gareth Southgate and hundreds more have been recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list.

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country, with the New Year Honours acknowledging more than 1,200 people in the UK this year.

They range from politicians, musicians and actors to senior diplomats and elite sports stars.

Below, here is a full list of the people recognised in this year's list:

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir Leszek Krzysztof Borysiewicz

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Ken McCallum

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Tamara Margaret Finkelstein CB

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Stephanie Anne Amiel

Professor Julia Clare Buckingham CBE

Professor Alison Mary Etheridge OBE

Professor Alison Margaret Fuller.

Marie Sylvia Gabriel CBE

Linda Ruth Heggs (Ruth Cairnie).

The Right Honourable Patricia Hope Hewitt. Chair, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board. For services to Healthcare Transformation. (Hunstanton, Norfolk)

Nicole Alison Jacobs

Caroline Michel.

Carmen Esme Munroe OBE

Barbara Davis Rae CBE

The Right Honourable Emily Thornberry MP

Professor Ijeoma Florence Uchegbu

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Bashir Mohammed Ali Al-Hashimi CBE

Edward Charles Braham

Stuart Carlton

Andrew Cooke

Professor Jack Martin Cuzick CBE

Thomas Gerald Reames Davies CBE

David Warren Arthur East CBE

Dr Gabriele Maria Finaldi

Stephen John Fry

The Right Honourable Nicolas John Gibb.

Dr Loyd Daniel Gilman Grossman CBE

Andrew Haines OBE Alan James Hollinghurst. Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Jeremy Michael Isaacs CBE

The Right Honourable Ranil Malcolm Jayawardena

The Right Honourable Marcus Charles Jones.

The Right Honourable Sadiq Khan. Mayor of London

Dr John Wilfred Lazar CBE.

Noel Paul Quinn.

Bryan Kaye Sanderson CBE.

Gareth Southgate OBE

Dr Andrew John Street CBE. Lately Mayor, West Midlands. For Public Service. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Sarah Winifred Albon. Chief Executive, Health and Safety Executive, Department for Work and Pensions. For service to Public Administration. (Tenterden, Kent)

Michelle Sarah Dyson. Director General, Adult Social Care, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Health and Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Jessica Elizabeth Glover. Director General, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Amy-Claire Elisabeth Mason. Chief Executive Officer and Director General, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Professor Paul Steven Monks. Director General, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Science in Government. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Jaee Kamalnath Samant CBE. Director General, Public Safety, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Elinor Vaughan. Director General, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Hove, East Sussex)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Christopher Badger. Executive Director of Adult Care Services, Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Adult Social Care. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Jalal Bagherli. Co-Chair, Semiconductor Advisory Panel. For services to the Semiconductor Sector. (Woking, Surrey)

Poppy Clare Veronica Baroness Gustafsson OBE. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace. For services to the Cyber Security Industry. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Geoffrey Barton. Lately General Secretary, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education. (Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

Humphrey William Battcock. Philanthropist, Centre for Homelessness Impact. For services to Tackling Homelessness and to Education. (London, Greater London)

Amanda Sonia Berry OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, BAFTA. For services to the Creative Industries and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Karen Tracey Blackett OBE. Lately President, WPP UK. For services to Advertising and the Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Dr Roger Farrant Bland OBE. Curator, Numismatist and Chair, Treasure Valuation Committee. For services to Heritage. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

David Alan Bond. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield Forgemasters. For services to the Defence Supply Chain. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Annika Victoria Bosanquet. Co-Founder, Wrapology. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Sonia Penny Briscoe OBE. Chef de Mission, Paralympics GB. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Richard Guy Bruce. Director, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles. For services to Decarbonising Transport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Henry Otto Brunjes. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts. (Polegate, East Sussex)

Tracey Burke. Director General, Welsh Government. For Public Service in Wales. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Caroline Butt. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Calleva Foundation. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Charles Butt. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Calleva Foundation. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Patrick Ronald Guy Cauthery. Deputy Director, Aerospace and Defence, UK Export Finance. For services to Aerospace and Defence Exports. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Chittenden. Lately Director, Strategic Illegal Migration Operations, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Hannah Lucy Cockroft OBE DL. For services to Athletics. (Chester, Cheshire)

Matthew Collins. Senior Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Alastair John Da Costa. Chair, Capital City College Group, London. For services to Further Education. (Ripon, North Yorkshire)

Dr Fazal Dad. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Blackburn College, Lancashire. For services to Further Education. (Dudley, West Midlands)

Satwant Kaur Deol. Lately Principle and Chief Executive Officer, The Henley College, Oxfordshire. For services to Further Education. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Charles Pritam Singh Dhanowa OBE KC (Hon). Registrar, United Kingdom Competition Appeal Tribunal. For services to Competition Law. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Dixon OBE. Designer. For services to Design. (London, Greater London)

Gillian Elizabeth Mary Dunion (Gillian Docherty) OBE FRSE. Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde. For services to Business and Technology. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

The Right Honourable Timothy John Crommelin Eggar. Chair, North Sea Transition Authority. For services to Energy. (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Professor Nicola Townsend Fear. Co-Director, King's Centre for Military Health Research and Academic Advisor, Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence. For services to Veteran and Military Family Health. (St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex)

Professor Linda Mary Field. Emeritus Fellow, Rothamsted Research and Honorary Professor, University of Nottingham. For services to Protecting Crops and to the Environment. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

John Michael Flint. Chief Executive Officer, UK Infrastructure Bank. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Rowenna Mai Fyfield. Independent Non-Executive Director, The Premier League and BBC Commercial. For services to the Sports and Broadcasting Industries. (London, Greater London)

Dr Margaret Josephine Gillespie. Deputy Director, Resilience Co-ordination Division, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Resilience, Planning, Response and Recovery. (York, North Yorkshire)

Stephen Frank Gosling. Chair, Liberal Democrat Business Network. For services to Business, to Politics and to Democratic Engagement. (London, Greater London)

Ross Fraser Haggart KFSM. Lately Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue, and to Charitable Organisations. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Mark Hardingham QFSM. Chair, National Fire Chiefs Council. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service. (Rayleigh, Essex)

Her Honour Sehba Haroon Storey. Lately Principal Judge, Asylum Support Tribunal. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Whyteleafe, Surrey)

Robert Dennis Harris. Novelist. For services to Literature. (Hungerford, Berkshire)

Joseph Richard Harrison. Chief Executive, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire)

Catherine Malloy Hollern. Lately Member of Parliament for Blackburn. For Parliamentary, Political and Public Service. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Christopher Andrew Mark Katkowski KC. For services to Planning. (Battle, East Sussex)

Andrew Keen-Downs. Chief Executive, Prison Advice and Care Trust (PACT). For services to Prisoners and their Families. (London, Greater London)

Professor Frank Kelly FMedSci. Battcock Chair in Community Health and Policy, Imperial College London. For services to Air Pollution Research and to Human Health. (London, Greater London)

Claudia Rose Kenyatta. Director of Regions, Historic England. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sneh Khemka. Surgeon, Business Leader, Investor and Chair, Qured, Habitual Healthcare and AllergyRhino. For services to Healthcare, to Science, and to Innovation and Technology. (London, Greater London)

Florence Kroll. Director, Children Services, Royal Borough of Greenwich, London. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire OBE. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Gaynor Antoinette Legall. Chair, Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan Subgroups for Culture, Heritage and Sport. For Public Service and to Anti-Racism in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Michael David Lewis. Chief Executive Officer, Uniper Energy. For services to Energy Security and Net Zero. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Catherine Elizabeth Lewis La Torre. Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Patient Capital. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Michelle Macleod. For services to Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Stephen Timothy Mallen. Founder, Zero Suicide Alliance. For services to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Ruth Selina Marks MBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Wales Council for Voluntary Action. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to Social Partnership in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Alice Sarah Matthews. Lately Director, Delivery Unit, Prime Minister's Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Gerard Paul McDonald. Group Principal and Chief Executive Officer, New City College, London. For services to Further Education. (London, Greater London)

Laura Catherine McIver. Lately Chief Pharmacist, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to the Pharmacy Profession and to Patient Safety. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Christine McLaughlin. Co-Director, Population Health Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Professor Alexander McMahon. Lately Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Steve Morrison. Founder, Lately Chief Executive Officer and Chair, All3Media. For services to the Media and Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Carey Hannah Mumford (Carey Mulligan). Actor. For services to Drama. (Exeter, Devon)

Leena Nair. Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel and lately Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Unilever. For services to the Retail and Consumer Sector. (London, Greater London)

James Edwin Palmer. Senior Corporate and Governance Lawyer, Herbert Smith, Freehills. For services to Business and to Law. (Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Gillian Marie Parkin (Gill Riley) OBE. Managing Director, GGR Group. For services to the Lifting Industry. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Fiona Ann Pollard. Board Member, VisitEngland Advisory Board. For services to Tourism. (Bath, Somerset)

Sandy Powell OBE. Costume Designer. For services to Costume Design. (London, Greater London)

Mayank Prakash. President, British Computing Society. For services to the Advancement of Technology Professionals. (London, Greater London)

Martin Paul Leslie Pratt. Lately Executive Director, Supporting People, Camden Council, and Chair of Trustees, Young Camden Foundation, London. For services to Children, to Young People and to Families in London. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Anne Reid MBE. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Professor Gillian Reid. Professor of Chemistry, University of Southampton. For services to the Chemical Sciences, and to Inclusion and Diversity. (Winchester, Hampshire)

James Timothy Richards. Lately Chair, British Film Institute. For services to Film and Cinema. (London, Greater London)

Donald Austin Robert. Chair, London Stock Exchange Group. For services to the Financial Services Industry. (London, Greater London)

Professor Thomas Anthony Rodden FRS FREng. Professor of Computing and lately Chief Scientific Advisor, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Science, to Technology and to Academia. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Rebecca Margaret Salter. President, Royal Academy of Arts. For services to Art. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter David Sasieni FMedSci. Professor of Cancer Epidemiology, Co-Lead for the Centre for Cancer Screening, Prevention and Early Diagnosis, Queen Mary University of London. For services to Cancer Early Detection and Prevention. (London, Greater London)

Eleanor Sealy (Eleanor Kelly). Lately Chief Executive, Southwark Borough Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in London. (Loughton, Essex)

Professor Maria Almudena Sevilla Sanz. Professor, Economic and Social Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Economics and to Women in Economics. (London, Greater London)

Louise Charlotte Smyth. Registrar of Companies and Chief Executive Officer, Companies House. For services to Public Life and to the Economy. (Newport, Gwent)

Sharon Philomena Smyth. Chief Executive, Construction Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Procurement. (Newtownards, County Down)

Christopher Alan Stark. Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

John Edward Stewart. National Director, Specialised Commissioning, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Hove, East Sussex)

Professor Paul Michael Stewart FMedSci. Professor of Medicine, University of Leeds. For services to Medical Science. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Paul Richard Streets OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Foundation. For services to the Voluntary Sector. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

Professor Richard Eric Susskind OBE KC FRSE. Lately Technology Advisor to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. For services to Information Technology and to the Law. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Professor Rahim Tafazolli FREng. Regius Professor, University of Surrey. For services to International Mobile Communications Research. (London, Greater London)

Purnima Murthy Tanuku OBE. Chief Executive, National Day Nurseries Association. For services to Early Years Education. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

The Honourable David Louis Taylor. Chief Executive, British Business Bank, and lately Chief Executive Officer, UK Export Finance. For services to Business and Trade. (London, Greater London)

Peter Robert Taylor OBE. For services to Journalism and to Public Service Broadcasting. (Henley on Thames, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Peter Anthony Thompson. Chief Executive Officer, National Physical Laboratory. For services to Science and Technology. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

James Michael Douglas Thomson. Lately Chair, City of London Police Authority Board. For services to Policing and to Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Alan Fred Titchmarsh MBE DL. Horticulturalist, Author and Broadcaster. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Alton, Hampshire)

Cheryl Ward. Group Chief Executive, Family Fund. For services to Social Care. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Dr Carol Anita White OBE. Founder, International Working Group on Women and Sport, Women in Sport, and the Anita White Foundation. For services to Women and to Sport. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Dr Alan Patrick Vincent Whitehead. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Janice Victoria Williams OBE. Chair, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For Public Service. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Professor Richard Andrew Williams OBE FREng FRSE. Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Heriot-Watt University. For services to Education, to Engineering and to Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Florence Susan Thim Peck Wong. Professor of Diabetes and Metabolism, Cardiff University and Honorary Consultant Physician in Diabetes, University Hospital of Wales. For services to Diabetes and Metabolism. (Bristol, Bristol)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)